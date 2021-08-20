Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%.

ZEPP stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $596.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zepp Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 449.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.