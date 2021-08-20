ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $170.73 million and $13.35 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00147833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,046.34 or 0.99880165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00918464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.19 or 0.06657518 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

