Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.