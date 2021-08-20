Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

MTCH stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.