Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

RJF stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.16. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

