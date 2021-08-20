Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $197.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $199.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

