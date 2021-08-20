Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 758,165 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 758,165 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $159.51 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.