Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZURVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

