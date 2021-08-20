ZUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $635,874.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $635,874.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00137627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00149745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,704.57 or 0.99889434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.01 or 0.00920890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.97 or 0.00713661 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

