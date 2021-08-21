$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vonage posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VG opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23. Vonage has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

