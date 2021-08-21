$0.13 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 329,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

