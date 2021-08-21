-$0.14 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05.

AESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 301,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,823. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

