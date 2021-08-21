$0.14 EPS Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Humanigen posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

HGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

HGEN traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,920. The stock has a market cap of $961.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

