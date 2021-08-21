-$0.17 EPS Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 98,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,189. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

