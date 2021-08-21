-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and sold 156,927 shares worth $1,572,590. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after buying an additional 493,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

