$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Arconic reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 840%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.65. 622,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.06. Arconic has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

