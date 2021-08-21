-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $21.92 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $648.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.