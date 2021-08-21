$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 487,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

