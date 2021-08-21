-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 18,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,466. The company has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $299,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

