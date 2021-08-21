$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 93,915 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $27,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,046. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.