$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. 150,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

