$0.95 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,850. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $736.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.