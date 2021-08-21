$0.95 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,850. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $736.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
