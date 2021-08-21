$0.97 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. Oracle posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

