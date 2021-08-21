$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,692,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.30. 540,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

