$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $16,514,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.