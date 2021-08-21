$1.48 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.34. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 929,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.