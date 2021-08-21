$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $129.98. 3,251,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

