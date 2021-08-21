$1.91 EPS Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 9,053,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.