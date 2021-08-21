$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.46. 1,019,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,401. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 524.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 205,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $418,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

