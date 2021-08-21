10,046 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Avantor by 85.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor by 97.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Avantor by 13.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Avantor by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,134 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

