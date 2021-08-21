10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 5,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John R. Stuelpnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $851,550.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00.

TXG stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.41.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.