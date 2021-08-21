$110.78 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post $110.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the highest is $111.86 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $107.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $454.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $468.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $470.23 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.