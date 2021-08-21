1,127 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.23 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24.

