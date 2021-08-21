11,688 Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $831,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,598 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,231 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

