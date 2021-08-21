$14.28 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce $14.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.44 billion and the lowest is $14.05 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $57.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,165. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

