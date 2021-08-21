140,929 Shares in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.31.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.