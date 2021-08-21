$143.38 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report sales of $143.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.30 million and the highest is $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $51.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $513.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $582.52 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

