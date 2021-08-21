15,397 Shares in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CANG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CANG stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62. Cango Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

