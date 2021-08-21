16,212 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STEM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at $93,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:STEM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

