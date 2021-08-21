1,623 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $167.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

