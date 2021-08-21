1776 Wealth LLC Has $889,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 693,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

