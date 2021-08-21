1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $15.85. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 920 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIBS shares. Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.