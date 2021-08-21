$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

HSY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.03. The stock had a trading volume of 631,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in The Hershey by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

