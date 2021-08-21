$21.96 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report $21.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.18 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $20.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBMD. Stephens lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of HBMD stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,772. The company has a market capitalization of $363.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

