$210.90 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce sales of $210.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.80 million and the lowest is $197.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $725.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,466 shares of company stock worth $206,416 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 116,809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 132,930.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 50.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.82. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

