21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNET. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of VNET opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

