$233.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $233.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.15 million. Spire reported sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $37,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire by 211.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.60. 203,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

