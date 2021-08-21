$26.60 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report sales of $26.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $110.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,102. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.