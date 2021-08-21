$26.60 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report sales of $26.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $110.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,102. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

