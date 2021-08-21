$279.81 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report sales of $279.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $280.42 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $260.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

TWNK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

