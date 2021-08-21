$3.43 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post sales of $3.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $13.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 million to $18.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 315,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,948. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

